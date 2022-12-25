The Best Way to Paper Writing Service Can Help With Grades

Senza categoria

Redazione | 25 Dicembre 2022

Viola come il mare anticipazioni prima puntata 30 settembre 2022

Senza categoria

Viola come il mare anticipazioni prima puntata 30 settembre 2022

Niccolo Maggesi | 30 Settembre 2022

Can Yaman Fiction Mediaset

Prima puntata della fiction Viola come il mare: le anticipazioni di stasera 30 settembre 2022. Viola sospettata di omicidio

Anticipazioni Viola come il mare prima puntata 30 settembre 2022

Parte stasera 30 settembre 2022 su Canale 5 la nuova fiction con Francesca Chillemi e Can Yaman, Viola come il mare: qui le anticipazioni della prima puntata.

La serie è definita un light crime, cioè un giallo condito di leggerezza. La produzione è nelle mani di Lux Vide, a cui la Chillemi e Yaman sono legati già per Che Dio ci aiuti.

Girata in Sicilia, terra natale di Francesca Chillemi, Viola come il mare è anche un pretesto per consentire agli spettatori di ammirare le bellezze dell’isola e di Palermo. Crocevia di culture e suggestioni da ogni parte del mondo, stavolta il capoluogo siciliano sarà anche teatro di misteri che la giornalista Viola Vitale e l’ispettore Francesco Demir cercheranno di risolvere. Vediamo quali sono i primi!

Trama prima puntata Viola come il mare

La trama della prima puntata di Viola come il mare, in onda il 30 settembre 2022, è divisa in due episodi.

Nell’Episodio 1 conosciamo Viola, ex Miss Italia rientrata a Palermo per scoprire che fine abbia fatto suo padre. Viola lo ha conosciuto solo di sfuggita, quando era piccola, ma ora vuole risalire alla sua storia per un motivo urgente.

L’ex modella si fa assumere in un giornale locale e diventa cronista. Per lei si tratta di un’attività inedita, e dal momento che le affidano il compito di raccontare casi di cronaca nera avrà modo di imbattersi nell’ispettore Francesco Demir.

Il primo incontro tra i due è un disastro: oltre al costante battibecco, Viola stessa finisce nel mirino degli inquirenti perché sospettata della morte di una ragazza.

Nell’Episodio 2 della prima puntata di Viola come il mare, invece, le anticipazioni svelano che Viola ottiene qualche informazione su suo padre. Contemporaneamente la giornalista s’interessa del tentato omicidio di un ragazzo.

Francesco è di nuovo a capo delle indagini che lei deve seguire, e considerato come lo ha già aiutato l’ispettore le propone di collaborare più da vicino.

Viola metterà il proprio talento al servizio della polizia, visto che riesce a identificare e capire le persone attraverso un’aura colorata che solo lei percepisce intorno a loro.

Streaming Viola come il mare Mediaset Infinity

Se non riuscite a seguire la diretta di Viola come il mare potete rivedere la puntata in streaming su Mediaset Infinity. In realtà la prima puntata della fiction sarà anche in diretta streaming sulla stessa piattaforma, il cui accesso è gratuito ma subordinato all’iscrizione a sito ufficiale o App per smart phone, smart TV e tablet.

Il Paradiso delle Signore 7 anticipazioni mercoledì 28 settembre 2022 - Puntata 13

Fiction e Soap Opera | News e anticipazioni | Senza categoria

Il Paradiso delle Signore anticipazioni 28 settembre 2022

Niccolo Maggesi | 27 Settembre 2022

Il Paradiso delle Signore

Il Paradiso delle Signore 7 e le anticipazioni di mercoledì 28 settembre 2022: Salvatore scopre che l’ingegner Basile non esiste

Anticipazioni Il Paradiso delle Signore 28 settembre 2022

Speranze, segreti e verità. Si potrebbe riassumere così la nuova puntata del Paradiso delle Signore che vedremo mercoledì 28 settembre 2022 e della quale leggiamo qui di seguito le anticipazioni.

La soap prevede un focus sulla storia di Salvatore, rimasto solo dopo che Anna è partita per l’America, e l’amico Marcello. Quest’ultimo nasconde qualcosa: di che si tratta? Nel frattempo prosegue l’approfondimento intorno alla vita di Matilde e il suo matrimonio con Tancredi.

(LEGGI ANCHE: Anticipazioni puntata precedente)

Trama puntata 13

La trama della puntata 13 del Paradiso delle Signore, in onda mercoledì 28 settembre 2022, vuole che Don Saverio si rechi in atelier. Qui il prete chiede aiuto a Vittorio per ridare a Clara il posto che la nipote aveva occupato. Giovane e inesperta, meriterebbe una seconda possibilità. Gemma, a cui Vittorio riferisce la questione, si propone di offrirle il suo aiuto.

Intanto Marco parla con la cognata a proposito del matrimonio con Tancredi. Suo fratello vorrebbe costringere Matilde a fargli da moglie-oggetto e Marco prova a convincerla che dovrebbe lasciarlo. Matilde però è ancora convinta che Tancredi possa cambiare atteggiamento, per questo gli resta accanto.

Infine le anticipazioni a Il Paradiso delle Signore del 28 settembre 2022 svelano che l’ingegner Basile sarebbe un falso inventato da Marcello. A scoprire tutto ciò è Salvatore, che passando per il Circolo lo rivela ad Armando. La scoperta lo preoccupa e non poco, perché potrebbe voler dire che Marcello si è di nuovo messo in un brutto giro.

(LEGGI ANCHE: Anticipazioni puntata successiva)

Replica Il Paradiso delle Signore Rai Premium

Va in onda su Rai Premium la replica delle puntate di Il Paradiso delle Signore trasmesse in settimana sulla prima rete Rai, e questo vale anche per quella del 28 settembre 2022.

Gli orari di messa in onda delle repliche sono: sabato a partire dalle 15.30 (dalla puntata 11 alla puntata 15), e la domenica dalle 23.30 (dalla puntata 11 alla puntata 15).

Rai Premium è il canale 25 del digitale terrestre su cui la Rai ripropone tutte le sue fiction e le soap di maggior successo, in seconda visione.

Il Paradiso delle Signore 7 anticipazioni lunedì 12 settembre 2022 puntata 1

Senza categoria

Il Paradiso delle Signore anticipazioni 12 settembre 2022

Niccolo Maggesi | 12 Settembre 2022

Il Paradiso delle Signore

Il ritorno delle puntate di Il Paradiso delle Signore con la stagione 7: tutte le anticipazioni di lunedì 12 settembre 2022

Anticipazioni Il Paradiso delle Signore 12 settembre 2022

Oggi lunedì 12 settembre 2022 Rai 1 dà inizio alla nuova stagione di Il Paradiso delle Signore, e qui trovate tutte le anticipazioni del primo episodio.

La stagione 7 della soap giunge sul piccolo schermo dopo un’estate calda di repliche, delle prime stagioni della serie e poi degli episodi più recenti. In questo modo Rai 1 ha ripreso il filo degli eventi che si svilupperanno di qui in avanti.

Riavvolgiamo un attimo il nastro: Salvatore si è sposato, Beatrice e Dante hanno coronato il loro sogno, Adelaide si è vendicata contro Umberto, mentre Vittorio è rimasto senza una compagna ma con il suo negozio da gestire. Queste, per sommi capi, le linee generali del racconto che da oggi ricomincerà a svilupparsi con nuove trame e personaggi.

Scopriamo quindi insieme cosa dicono le anticipazioni alla puntata di Il Paradiso delle Signore 7 in onda lunedì 12 settembre 2022 alle ore 16.05 su Rai 1.

Trama puntata 1 stagione 7

La trama della puntata 1 della stagione 7 di Il Paradiso delle Signore in onda il 12 settembre ci consente di rientrare nel grande magazzino milanese.

È passato qualche tempo dall’ultima volta che il negozio è stato aperto, e qualcosa è cambiato. Da un lato Adelaide ha messo le mani sulle quote azionarie del cognato, che ora ne è privo. La contessa vuole portare a termine la sua vendetta contro la figlia di Achille Ravasi, Flora, che ora lavora nell’atelier. In che modo vuole riuscirci, però, è ancora tutto da scoprire.

Nel frattempo al negozio arrivano due nuove Veneri: sono Elvira e Clara, pronte ad entrare anche a far parte della storia.

E le altre? Be’, se Gloria è in carcere e Irene la sostituisce, Gemma è finita in convento su decisione della madre Veronica (Ezio, per parte sua, la rivorrebbe a casa).

Al Paradiso torna anche Paola, che ha terminato i giorni di maternità. La più soddisfatta è invece Stefania, reduce dalla pubblicazione del suo primo libro, incentrato sulla drammatica vicenda di sua madre.

(LEGGI ANCHE: Anticipazioni puntata 2)

Streaming e replica Il Paradiso delle Signore 12 settembre 2022

Con il ritorno di Il Paradiso delle Signore in TV tornano anche le repliche delle puntate trasmesse dal lunedì al venerdì. La replica della puntata 1 di lunedì 12 settembre 2022 del Paradiso delle Signore andrà in onda sabato e domenica su Rai Premium. Da palinsesto, gli orari dovrebbero restare alle 15.35 del sabato e alle 23 della domenica. Naturalmente è possibile rivedere la puntata anche in streaming su Rai Play, cercando la scheda ufficiale del Paradiso delle Signore dalla barra di ricerca.

