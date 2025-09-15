Emmy Awards 2025, tutti i vincitori da Adolescence a The Pitt
Scopri tutti i vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2025: da The Pitt a The Studio fino alla miniserie Adolescence, ecco l’elenco completo
Emmy Awards 2025: trionfano The Pitt, The Studio e Adolescence
La notte tra domenica e lunedì Los Angeles ha ospitato uno degli appuntamenti più attesi dell’anno televisivo: gli Emmy Awards, i riconoscimenti più prestigiosi per le serie e i programmi americani. L’edizione 2025 ha riservato più di una sorpresa, premiando produzioni molto diverse tra loro ma accomunate da grande qualità e originalità.
A dominare la serata sono state tre serie in particolare:
- The Pitt, dramma ambientato in un pronto soccorso di Pittsburgh, che ha conquistato il titolo di miglior serie drammatica. Protagonista della serie, Noah Wyle, è stato incoronato anche come miglior attore in un drama.
- The Studio, creata e interpretata da Seth Rogen, ha fatto incetta di premi nel comparto comedy. La serie, che ironizza sulle dinamiche delle grandi produzioni hollywoodiane, si è portata a casa il riconoscimento come miglior serie comedy. Rogen ha inoltre ottenuto i premi per miglior attore, sceneggiatore e regista.
- Adolescence, miniserie britannica girata interamente in piano sequenza, ha emozionato pubblico e critica affrontando temi delicati come bullismo e mascolinità tossica. Oltre al titolo di miglior miniserie, ha garantito statuette agli interpreti Stephen Graham (miglior attore protagonista), Owen Cooper e Erin Doherty (migliori non protagonisti).
Tutti i vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2025
Best Drama Series
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- VINCITORE: The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Best Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- VINCITORE: The Studio
- What We Do in the Shadows
Emmy Awards 2025 Best Limited Or Anthology Series
- VINCITORE: Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
Television Movie
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- The Gorge
- Mountainhead
- Nonnas
- VINCITORE: Rebel Ridge
Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- VINCITORE: The Traitors
Best Actor In A Drama Series Emmy Awards 2025
- Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
- Adam Scott – Severance
- VINCITORE: Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Best Actress In A Drama Series
- Kathy Bates – Matlock
- Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
- VINCITORE: Britt Lower – Severance
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
- Zach Cherry – Severance
- Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
- James Marsden – Paradise
- Sam Rockwell – The White Lotus
- VINCITORE: Tramell Tillman – Severance
- John Turturro – Severance
Best Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Colin Farrell – The Penguin
- VINCITORE: Stephen Graham – Adolescence
- Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette – Severance
- Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
- VINCITORE: Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
- Parker Posey – The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus
Best Actress In A Comedy Series Emmy Awards 2025
- Uzo Aduba – The Residence
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- VINCITORE: Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Actor In A Comedy Series
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
- VINCITORE: Seth Rogen – The Studio
- Jason Segel – Shrinking
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
- Ike Barinholtz – The Studio
- Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford – Shrinking
- VINCITORE: Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
- Michael Urie – Shrinking
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
- Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
- VINCITORE: Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Kathryn Hahn – The Studio
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
- Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)
- VINCITORE: Owen Cooper – Adolescence (Netflix)
- Rob Delaney – Dying For Sex (Hulu)
- Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)
- Ashley Walters – Adolescence (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- VINCITORE: Erin Doherty – Adolescence (Netflix)
- Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)
- Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin (HBO Max)
- Chloë Sevigny – Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
- Jenny Slate – Dying For Sex (Hulu)
- Christine Tremarco – Adolescence (Netflix)