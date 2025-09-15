Emmy Awards 2025: trionfano The Pitt, The Studio e Adolescence

La notte tra domenica e lunedì Los Angeles ha ospitato uno degli appuntamenti più attesi dell’anno televisivo: gli Emmy Awards, i riconoscimenti più prestigiosi per le serie e i programmi americani. L’edizione 2025 ha riservato più di una sorpresa, premiando produzioni molto diverse tra loro ma accomunate da grande qualità e originalità.

A dominare la serata sono state tre serie in particolare:

  • The Pitt, dramma ambientato in un pronto soccorso di Pittsburgh, che ha conquistato il titolo di miglior serie drammatica. Protagonista della serie, Noah Wyle, è stato incoronato anche come miglior attore in un drama.
  • The Studio, creata e interpretata da Seth Rogen, ha fatto incetta di premi nel comparto comedy. La serie, che ironizza sulle dinamiche delle grandi produzioni hollywoodiane, si è portata a casa il riconoscimento come miglior serie comedy. Rogen ha inoltre ottenuto i premi per miglior attore, sceneggiatore e regista.
  • Adolescence, miniserie britannica girata interamente in piano sequenza, ha emozionato pubblico e critica affrontando temi delicati come bullismo e mascolinità tossica. Oltre al titolo di miglior miniserie, ha garantito statuette agli interpreti Stephen Graham (miglior attore protagonista), Owen Cooper e Erin Doherty (migliori non protagonisti).

Tutti i vincitori degli Emmy Awards 2025

Best Drama Series

  • Andor
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • Paradise
  • VINCITOREThe Pitt
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus

Best Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking
  • VINCITOREThe Studio
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Emmy Awards 2025 Best Limited Or Anthology Series

  • VINCITOREAdolescence
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • The Penguin

Television Movie

  • Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
  • The Gorge
  • Mountainhead
  • Nonnas
  • VINCITORERebel Ridge

Reality Competition Program

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef
  • VINCITOREThe Traitors

Best Actor In A Drama Series Emmy Awards 2025

  • Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
  • Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
  • Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
  • Adam Scott – Severance
  • VINCITORENoah Wyle – The Pitt

Best Actress In A Drama Series

  • Kathy Bates – Matlock
  • Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
  • VINCITORE: Britt Lower – Severance
  • Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

  • Zach Cherry – Severance
  • Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
  • Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
  • James Marsden – Paradise
  • Sam Rockwell – The White Lotus
  • VINCITORETramell Tillman – Severance
  • John Turturro – Severance

Best Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • Colin Farrell – The Penguin
  • VINCITORE: Stephen Graham – Adolescence
  • Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
  • Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
  • Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

  • Patricia Arquette – Severance
  • Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
  • VINCITOREKatherine LaNasa – The Pitt
  • Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
  • Parker Posey – The White Lotus
  • Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus
  • Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Best Actress In A Comedy Series Emmy Awards 2025

  • Uzo Aduba – The Residence
  • Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
  • VINCITOREJean Smart – Hacks

Best Actor In A Comedy Series

  • Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
  • VINCITORESeth Rogen – The Studio
  • Jason Segel – Shrinking
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

  • Ike Barinholtz – The Studio
  • Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
  • Harrison Ford – Shrinking
  • VINCITOREJeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
  • Michael Urie – Shrinking
  • Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

  • Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
  • VINCITOREHannah Einbinder – Hacks
  • Kathryn Hahn – The Studio
  • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
  • Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
  • Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
  • Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)
  • VINCITORE: Owen Cooper – Adolescence (Netflix)
  • Rob Delaney – Dying For Sex (Hulu)
  • Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)
  • Ashley Walters – Adolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • VINCITORE: Erin Doherty – Adolescence (Netflix)
  • Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)
  • Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin (HBO Max)
  • Chloë Sevigny – Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
  • Jenny Slate – Dying For Sex (Hulu)
  • Christine Tremarco – Adolescence (Netflix)